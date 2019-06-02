Home

Virginia Faber
Virginia Faber


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Faber Obituary
Faber, Virginia (nee Veal) March 5, 2019, age 82. Late of Snohomish, WA, formerly of Chicago, IL. Beloved wife of the late Melvin Faber; dear mother of Peter (Sheila) Faber, Mathew (Icela) Faber, Anna Maria Faber, and Virginia Faber; cherished grandmother of Peter E. and Daniel Faber; loving sister of Grace Adorno. Preceded in death by siblings, Henry Veal, Christine Bursey, and Lillian Bolton. Survived by many nieces and nephews. She was a longtime supporter of the VFW, NRA, and Reagan Ranch. Memorial Visitation will be Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Services at 2:00 p.m., at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy., Homewood. Memorials to the would be appreciated. tews-ryanfh.com or (708) 798-5300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 2, 2019
