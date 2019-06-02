|
|
Faber, Virginia (nee Veal) March 5, 2019, age 82. Late of Snohomish, WA, formerly of Chicago, IL. Beloved wife of the late Melvin Faber; dear mother of Peter (Sheila) Faber, Mathew (Icela) Faber, Anna Maria Faber, and Virginia Faber; cherished grandmother of Peter E. and Daniel Faber; loving sister of Grace Adorno. Preceded in death by siblings, Henry Veal, Christine Bursey, and Lillian Bolton. Survived by many nieces and nephews. She was a longtime supporter of the VFW, NRA, and Reagan Ranch. Memorial Visitation will be Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Services at 2:00 p.m., at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy., Homewood. Memorials to the would be appreciated. tews-ryanfh.com or (708) 798-5300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 2, 2019