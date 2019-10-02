Home

Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
8501 Calumet Ave
Munster, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
8501 Calumet Ave
Munster, IL
View Map
Zadrozny, Virginia F. (nee Zera), age 93 of Lansing, IL passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Robert Zadrozny; daughters, Susan (Brian) Wilson and Nancy (Ed) Zinke; sons, David (Linda) Zadrozny, Steve (Debbie) Zadrozny, Ron (Lynne) Zadrozny and Rob (Doreen) Zadrozny; 11 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gene Zera and sister, Martha Wyman. Visitation will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m. at Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Saturday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. www.kishfuneralhome.net.
