Zadrozny, Virginia F. (nee Zera), age 93 of Lansing, IL passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Robert Zadrozny; daughters, Susan (Brian) Wilson and Nancy (Ed) Zinke; sons, David (Linda) Zadrozny, Steve (Debbie) Zadrozny, Ron (Lynne) Zadrozny and Rob (Doreen) Zadrozny; 11 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gene Zera and sister, Martha Wyman. Visitation will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m. at Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Saturday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. www.kishfuneralhome.net.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 2, 2019