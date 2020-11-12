Murphy, Virginia E.
Virginia E. Murphy (nee Barry) 84, Nov. 9. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Kathleen Hiatt, Eileen (Michael) Kennedy, Susan and Barry (Peggy) Murphy. Dear grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 9. Fond aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Memorial Visitation Friday 9:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr., Chicago. (Attendees must register for Mass using the link https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0D45A9A728A1F85-virginia
). Face Masks and Social Distancing required. A livestream of the Mass will be available using this link https://asimplestreaming.com/murphy
. Inurnment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Catholic Office of the Deaf 3525 S. Lake Park Ave. Chicago, IL 60653-1402. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. Info (773) 238-0075. Sign the guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
