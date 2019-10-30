Home

Virginia Caruso


1935 - 2019
Virginia Caruso Obituary
Caruso, Virginia Theresa November 24, 1935 - October 27, 2019 Virginia closed her weary eyes and joined her so very missed siblings. She will be remembered and loved always by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Devoted mother to Lori (late Frank) Pansino, Kathy (late Jimmy) Czernek, Jacqueline and Russell Devereux, Phil and Frank Scroppo; dearly loved grandmother to Rocco La Spisa, Christina "Neen" La Spisa, late Frank Czernek, Sammy Czernek, Francesca Pansino, Michelle La Spisa, Angelina and Joey Scroppo; great-grandmother to Tyler and Mila. Per Virginia's wishes, service will be private. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 30, 2019
