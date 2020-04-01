|
Hickey, Virginia C. "Ginny" Virginia C. "Ginny" Hickey, 94, died after a heroic struggle with the Coronavirus on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Palos Community Hospital. Ginny was born on September 9, 1925 to the late Frank and Marge Donahue of Chicago. Loving sister to the late James Donahue, the late Mary Lou (Red) Gunkel, the late Lester (Jane) Donahue, Margie Dineen and John F (Linda) Donahue. Virginia married the late Patrick E. Hickey of the very large Hickey family of Little Flower Parish in 1950. Pat and Ginny Hickey had three children, Patrick (the late Mary), Kevin Hickey and Joan (Lawrence) De Matteo and were grandparents to Nora (Tom) Rhein, Conor (Kelli) Hickey, Clare Hickey and Kevin and Jack De Matteo. Ginny was the proud Grand-Nana of Lily and Ella Rhein. A devout Roman Catholic and member of St. Julie Billiart Parish in Tinley Park, IL and a dedicated White Sox and Blackhawks fan, Ginny Hickey will be memorialized through Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home at a later date due to the current health crisis. Donations to Pat Mac's Pack, dedicated to combating childhood brain tumors at https://patmacspack.org/ will be greatly appreciated. Services and interment private. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 1, 2020