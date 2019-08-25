|
DiPietro, Virgil J. Age 91. U.S. Army Veteran. Passed away peacefully at home. Loving husband of the late Jeanette; devoted father of Sharon (Charles) Fitzpatrick, Janet (Steve) Grzywna, Steven (Teresa), David and Andrew (Margaret); amazing grandpa to Jason, David, Ryan, Jenny, Adam, Andrew, Jennifer, Katherine, Kristen, Nicholas and Alex; proud great-grandpa of Nathan, Grace, Lucas, Colin, Paige, Elijah, Brielle, Michael and Logan; dear brother of the late Cecilia Boardman and Gilda Walls. Dedicated employee of InterPark for 50-plus. Funeral Monday 10:45 a.m. from Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home to Queen of Martyrs Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Mausoleum. Visitation Sunday 3:00-8:00 p.m. Please visit www.andrewmcgann.com or call 773-783-7700 for more information.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 25, 2019