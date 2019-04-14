|
Stanek, Violet V. July 6, 1924 - April 10, 2019. Age 94, of Geneva, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Delnor Hospital, Geneva. She was born July 6, 1924 in Chicago, IL. She is survived by her son, John (Liliana) of Batavia; four grandchildren, Andrew, Jessica, John (Becky), and Michael (Aliki); two great-grandchildren, Mia and Donovan; also her niece, Cathy; and cousin, Vivian. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; and two brothers, George and Richard Richter; her mother, Rose; and father, Ladislav. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 W. State Street (Rte. 38), Geneva. Funeral Services will follow the visitation. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, North Riverside, IL with luncheon directly following at Czech Plaza, 7016 Cermak Road in Berwyn. Arrangements by Yurs Funeral Home, Geneva, 630-232-7337 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019