Violet Robin

Robin , VioletViolet Robin, nee Frishman, age 92, beloved wife of the late Philip; loving mother of Stephen (Caryn) Robin, Cindy Schwartz, and the late Michael Robin; adoring grandmother of Jori (Tommy) Sternberg, Benji, Blair, and Carly Robin, and Tracey (Sean) Felter; proud great grandmother of Levi, Marni, and Garrett Sternberg, Jacob and Olivia Felter; devoted daughter of the late Samuel and the late Libby Frishman; dear sister of the late Beverly (late George) Goldstein; cherished aunt of "The Goldstein Boys" (and wives). Private graveside service at Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org or American Macular Degeneration Foundation, www.macular.org .