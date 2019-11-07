|
Linkowski, Violet C. (nee Gruzanski) Of Racine, Wisconsin. Passed away October 30, 2019. Loving wife of the late Francis "Sonny" Linkowski; cherished mother of Gary (Loretta) Linkowski, Kathleen (Michael) Miller, Richard (Katherine) Linkowski and Victoria (Richard) Farrahi; proud grandmother of Kimberly, Michael, Gary, Jr., Brian, Christopher, Stephanie, Richard, Jr., Bradley and Alexis; great-grandmother of Jayden, Gage, Avery, Addison, Spencer, Richard, Audrey and Abigail Grace; dear sister of the late Charles (late Terry) Gruzanski. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life Service at 2:30 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave., (55th street just west of Harlem). Cremation will be private. Condolences may be sent to Violet's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhorne.com. For information, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 7, 2019