Celitans, Vincent M. "Vinny"
Age 33, of DeKalb, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Chicago. He was born July 28, 1986, in Downers Grove, the son of Alden and Nancy (Jaskoske) Celitans. Vince enjoyed riding his motorcycle and hunting. His greatest pastime, however, was spending time with his family and friends and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his parents of DeKalb; sister, Jill (David) Williams of Sycamore; and many other dear relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clara (Jaskoske) and Henry Schaefer and John and Anna Celitans; uncles, James Jaskoske and Dennis Celitans.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later time due to the current health crisis. In lieu of flowers, memorials to an animal rescue of the donor's choice would be appreciated. Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 21, 2020.