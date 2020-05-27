DeNardo, Jr., Vincent J. Loving father of Jason (Kathryn); cherished grandfather of Talia and Nicholas; devoted son of the late Vincent, Sr. and Pauline; dear brother of Sam and Karen. All Services are Private. Private Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Dalcamo Funeral Home. www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 27, 2020.