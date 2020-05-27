Vincent J. DeNardo Jr.
DeNardo, Jr., Vincent J. Loving father of Jason (Kathryn); cherished grandfather of Talia and Nicholas; devoted son of the late Vincent, Sr. and Pauline; dear brother of Sam and Karen. All Services are Private. Private Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Dalcamo Funeral Home. www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
