Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd
Buffalo Grove, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd
Buffalo Grove, IL
View Map
Vincent Guccione Obituary
Guccione, Vincent "Vinny G" Loving son of Joyce E. (nee Mallory) and the late Salvatore J. Guccione, Sr.; adored brother of John S. (Karla) Guccione, Salvatore J., Jr. (Violet Pikor) Guccione, and Maria Elena (Petros Kritikos) Guccione; beloved grandson of Virginia M. and the late Melvin A. Mallory and the late Bessie and Jack Guccione; cherished uncle of Imari, Giancarlo, and Angelina Guccione; cherished nephew and cousin to many. Funeral Monday, June 24, 2019. Family and friends are asked to gather on Monday, at 9:45 a.m., at St. Mary Church, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove, IL 60089. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment, Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle, IL 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road). For info, call (630) 889-1700 or visit www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 20, 2019
