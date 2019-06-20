|
|
Guccione, Vincent "Vinny G" Loving son of Joyce E. (nee Mallory) and the late Salvatore J. Guccione, Sr.; adored brother of John S. (Karla) Guccione, Salvatore J., Jr. (Violet Pikor) Guccione, and Maria Elena (Petros Kritikos) Guccione; beloved grandson of Virginia M. and the late Melvin A. Mallory and the late Bessie and Jack Guccione; cherished uncle of Imari, Giancarlo, and Angelina Guccione; cherished nephew and cousin to many. Funeral Monday, June 24, 2019. Family and friends are asked to gather on Monday, at 9:45 a.m., at St. Mary Church, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove, IL 60089. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment, Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle, IL 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road). For info, call (630) 889-1700 or visit www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 20, 2019