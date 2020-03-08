|
Caputo, Vincent J. Beloved husband of Frances nee Glavach; loving father of Vincent (Susan) Caputo; devoted grandfather of Kristina (Matt) Bednarczyk and Lindsay Caputo; dearest brother of Richard (Ann) Caputo and the late Philip Caputo; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Funeral, Monday 9:30 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 8, 2020