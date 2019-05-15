|
Barton, Vincent T. (Ret. CPD) Age 71, at rest May 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sophia (nee Vojtech); father of Barbara and Marilynn; fond brother of James (Ret. CPD), Donald (Ret. CPD), Daniel (Tina), Maureen (Ret. CPD), Charles (Ret. CPD) Siedlecki, Eileen (Dennis) Walsh, Thomas (Kris), and Michael Barton; brother-in-law of Christa Barton; and uncle, great-uncle, and cousin to many. Visitation Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge. Funeral Service and Interment Private. Kindly omit flowers. For Funeral information, call (708) 422-2700 or visit www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 15, 2019