Vizza, Vince The world lost one of its finest human beings. Vince Vizza wasn't your ordinary Joe Schmo. In fact, people couldn't miss him in his light-up Christmas suit, Fourth of July onesie or wacky socks. He was a jokester, husband, make-sure, father, poppy, son, brother, smart-a**, Cubs fan, lover not fighter and proud Sicilian among other labels. Maybe you knew him as Vinny, Bay, Vincenzo, Vinceanity, but we knew him as "Honeyman," dad and "Poppy." He never turned down an adventure and treated everyone with love and respect while he lit up the room with his humor, kindness and love. He was drafted in the Army during the Vietnam War and eventually was a salesman or "cookie pusher" for Sunshine-Salerno. He loved playing softball and bowling and coached a number of sports teams. He also was inducted into the 16-inch Softball Hall of Fame. He adored his family and enjoyed traveling the world with his loving better half. His adventure ended June 5, 2020. Vince, of Evergreen Park, is survived by his loving life mate, Pat O'Brien; his children, Maura, Jake and Kiera (Ryan); and grandchildren (little dolls), Hannah and Nora. He has a brother Eugene (Cyndi) and deceased brother Ross (Bobbie) in addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved him dearly. The wake will take place at St. Bernadette Church, 9343 S. Francisco, Evergreen Park, Monday, June 15, 5-8 p.m. Masks are mandatory! Please wear fun socks or a Cubs (or other team) jersey/shirt. Mass will be Tuesday, June 16, 11 a.m., at St. Bernadette, however attendees must preregister. Anyone can watch mass live streamed through this link: http://memorialslive.com/vizza. PLEASE DO NOT SEND FLOWERS. Instead, donate money to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (https://secure.pancan.org/site/TR/DIY/DIYTeamraisers?px=3035227&pg=personal&fr_id=1081) to help fight this terrible disease or to the Evergreen Park Village Pantry Coalition. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Wake
05:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Bernadette Church
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
June 13, 2020
June 13, 2020
A Once in a lifetime type of guy who put a smile on the face of everyone he met and made their life a little bit happier and certainly better for having been able to call him a friend.
Monk & Anita
Family
June 13, 2020
So sorry to hear about Vince's passing. He was one of my parents best friends. He always was a good time. I especially am so thankful for him that he was able to take my dad to spring training Cubs games and he was so helpful with helping with my dad. Such a great guy.
Freddie Baumann
June 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Ryan
June 13, 2020
I ran into Mr. Vizza many times over the years and he always had a smile on his face. Always seemed like he was so happy and full of life. Good man, will miss seeing him around the neighborhood. My condolences to his family.
Matt Besenhofer
Friend
