Vizza, Vince The world lost one of its finest human beings. Vince Vizza wasn't your ordinary Joe Schmo. In fact, people couldn't miss him in his light-up Christmas suit, Fourth of July onesie or wacky socks. He was a jokester, husband, make-sure, father, poppy, son, brother, smart-a**, Cubs fan, lover not fighter and proud Sicilian among other labels. Maybe you knew him as Vinny, Bay, Vincenzo, Vinceanity, but we knew him as "Honeyman," dad and "Poppy." He never turned down an adventure and treated everyone with love and respect while he lit up the room with his humor, kindness and love. He was drafted in the Army during the Vietnam War and eventually was a salesman or "cookie pusher" for Sunshine-Salerno. He loved playing softball and bowling and coached a number of sports teams. He also was inducted into the 16-inch Softball Hall of Fame. He adored his family and enjoyed traveling the world with his loving better half. His adventure ended June 5, 2020. Vince, of Evergreen Park, is survived by his loving life mate, Pat O'Brien; his children, Maura, Jake and Kiera (Ryan); and grandchildren (little dolls), Hannah and Nora. He has a brother Eugene (Cyndi) and deceased brother Ross (Bobbie) in addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved him dearly. The wake will take place at St. Bernadette Church, 9343 S. Francisco, Evergreen Park, Monday, June 15, 5-8 p.m. Masks are mandatory! Please wear fun socks or a Cubs (or other team) jersey/shirt. Mass will be Tuesday, June 16, 11 a.m., at St. Bernadette, however attendees must preregister. Anyone can watch mass live streamed through this link: http://memorialslive.com/vizza. PLEASE DO NOT SEND FLOWERS. Instead, donate money to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (https://secure.pancan.org/site/TR/DIY/DIYTeamraisers?px=3035227&pg=personal&fr_id=1081) to help fight this terrible disease or to the Evergreen Park Village Pantry Coalition. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 14, 2020.