Victor V. Reifon
Reifon , Victor V.

Victor V. Reifon, Army Veteran, beloved husband of Claudia (nee Novaski); loving father of Victor Jr. (Rachel), Leonard (April), and Theresa (John) Brady; devoted grandfather of Sophia, Chloe, Olivia, Naliyah, Nathaniel, and Kenslee; dearest brother of Theresa Reifon Mancari. Visitation Sunday 1-6 P.M. Funeral Service Monday 10:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459 Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with military honors. Due to the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited to 10 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required. The coffee lounge is not available for use, so please refrain from bringing food into the funeral home. Funeral Info: 708-636-2320

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
DEC
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
