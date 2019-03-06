Home

Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Deerfield
824 Waukegan Rd.
Deerfield, IL
Victor Renaud Obituary
Renaud, Victor M. Age 87, of Deerfield, IL, formerly of Christopher, IL, passed away on March 3, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Louise and Julien Renaud; his sister, Julienne Renaud; and his wife Emilie; he is survived by his loving children, Victor Renaud and Lianne (Tom) Bryant; cherished grandfather of Maddie Bryant, Brooke Renaud, and Colin Bryant. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Deerfield, 824 Waukegan Rd., Deerfield, IL 60015. Interment, Harrison Cemetery, Buckner, IL, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Deerfield. For info or directions, please contact Kelley and Spalding Funeral Home, at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 6, 2019
