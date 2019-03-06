|
Renaud, Victor M. Age 87, of Deerfield, IL, formerly of Christopher, IL, passed away on March 3, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Louise and Julien Renaud; his sister, Julienne Renaud; and his wife Emilie; he is survived by his loving children, Victor Renaud and Lianne (Tom) Bryant; cherished grandfather of Maddie Bryant, Brooke Renaud, and Colin Bryant. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Deerfield, 824 Waukegan Rd., Deerfield, IL 60015. Interment, Harrison Cemetery, Buckner, IL, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Deerfield. For info or directions, please contact Kelley and Spalding Funeral Home, at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 6, 2019