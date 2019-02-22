|
Meisinger, Victor E. Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Sylvia (nee Cekis); loving father of David Meisinger, Christine (John) Murray, Kathleen Galvan, Michelle McHugh, Eric (Kim) Meisinger, and Joshua Galva; dearest grandfather of Sean, Brittany, Kevin, Ava, and Jayden; fond brother of Joseph Zajakala and the late Sandra Pence and Sharon Zajakala; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, February 24, 2019, 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, February 25, 2019, 9:00 a.m., from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Rd. (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Albert the Great Church. Mass, 9:30 a.m. Interment, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 22, 2019