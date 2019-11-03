|
Kelmelis, Victor Age 60, suddenly. Cherished son of the late Brone and Victor Sr. Loving brother of Aldona (Gintaras "Al") Placas. Dear uncle of Julie (Andrius) Kudirka, Peter Placas, Krista (Tom) Fabrizio and great-uncle of Ilona and Lukas Kudirka. Many years of service with Railroad Retirement Board and very active at his beloved Immaculate Conception Parish. President of Brighton Park Lithuanian community and Lithuanian Homeowners Assn. Visitation Friday, Nov. 8th, 3-9:00 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral visitation Saturday, Nov. 9th AT Immaculate Conception Church, 44th & California-Chicago, 9 AM until time of Mass, 10:00 a.m.. Interment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online guestbook at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 3, 2019