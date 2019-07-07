|
|
Ilg, Victor Ellis Korean War Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Josephine (nee Capizzi); loving father of Philippe (Cathy) Guerende, Nancy Shepherd, Judy (Bill) Sipple, Guy (Eva) Ilg, Victor (Veronica) Ilg and Paul (Karen) Ilg; dearest grandfather of Traci, Bethanny, Alex, Victoria, Dale, Carly, Daniel, Jordan, Paul, Ashley, Abby, Michael, Aurelie, Jean-Philippe; dear great-grandfather of Orion, Maleah, Jordane and Elynn; fond brother of Alberta (the late Ed) Frintner and the late William (Ann) Ilg; devoted brother-in-law of Jeanette Bertagnoli; cherished uncle of Susan and Lisa; and many other nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. with an 8:00 p.m. Prayer Service at Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487. Interment Private. Please Omit Flowers. Funeral info, (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 7, 2019