Weisberg, Vicki Marcia Vicki Marcia Weisberg, 70. Beloved daughter of the late Robert S. and Lottie M. Weisberg. Loving sister of Kenneth F. (Linda S.) Weisberg. Proud aunt of Robert B. (Ruth) Weisberg and Michael S. Weisberg. Will be missed by many cousins and friends. Graveside service Tuesday 11 AM at Waldheim Jewish Cemetery, 18th and Harlem Ave. (Gate 218), Forest Park, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Journey Care Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025, journeycare.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2020