Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church
Voborsky, Veronica Dorothy (nee Chruscinski) Age 94, beloved wife of the late Robert Voborsky; devoted daughter of the late Stefan and Mary Chruscinski; loving sister of Ann (the late Chester) Majewski, Val (Gene) Piontek, the late Sophia (the late Richard) Greger, Casimir (the late Jean) Chruscinski; fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers 9:45 a.m. to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church Mass 10:30 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 25, 2019
