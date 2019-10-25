|
Voborsky, Veronica Dorothy (nee Chruscinski) Age 94, beloved wife of the late Robert Voborsky; devoted daughter of the late Stefan and Mary Chruscinski; loving sister of Ann (the late Chester) Majewski, Val (Gene) Piontek, the late Sophia (the late Richard) Greger, Casimir (the late Jean) Chruscinski; fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers 9:45 a.m. to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church Mass 10:30 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 25, 2019