Hochnadel-Hess, Veronica 91, of Burr Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Hochnadel and Alan Hess. Loving mother of Diane (Mark) Cousert, Sharon Garvey, Joanne (Emil) Pikul and Thomas J. (Amanda) Hochnadel. Dear stepmother of Carolyn Hess, Diana (Ross) Leher and Steven J. (Stacey) Hess. Devoted grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of six. Dear sister of Patricia Matz. Fond aunt of many. Visitation 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Mon., Jan. 20, 2020, at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Prayers 9:15 a.m. Tues., Jan. 21, 2020, at the funeral home to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Darien for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. James at the Sag Bridge Cemetery, Lemont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Darien appreciated. Veronica was born and raised in the area, graduating from Gower School and Hinsdale H.S. She danced in the 1933 Century of Progress Exposition in Chicago. She was very involved at St. James Church and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, especially in the prayer blanket group and the resurrection choir. She was a member of Young at Heart and she enjoyed knitting and, most of all, reaching out to neighbors, friends and family via face-to-face, phone calls and social media. Funeral home phone 708-352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 17, 2020