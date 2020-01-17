Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Darien, IL
Veronica Hochnadel-Hess Obituary
Hochnadel-Hess, Veronica 91, of Burr Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Hochnadel and Alan Hess. Loving mother of Diane (Mark) Cousert, Sharon Garvey, Joanne (Emil) Pikul and Thomas J. (Amanda) Hochnadel. Dear stepmother of Carolyn Hess, Diana (Ross) Leher and Steven J. (Stacey) Hess. Devoted grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of six. Dear sister of Patricia Matz. Fond aunt of many. Visitation 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Mon., Jan. 20, 2020, at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Prayers 9:15 a.m. Tues., Jan. 21, 2020, at the funeral home to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Darien for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. James at the Sag Bridge Cemetery, Lemont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Darien appreciated. Veronica was born and raised in the area, graduating from Gower School and Hinsdale H.S. She danced in the 1933 Century of Progress Exposition in Chicago. She was very involved at St. James Church and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, especially in the prayer blanket group and the resurrection choir. She was a member of Young at Heart and she enjoyed knitting and, most of all, reaching out to neighbors, friends and family via face-to-face, phone calls and social media. Funeral home phone 708-352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 17, 2020
