|
|
Taplin Jr., Vernon Wesley Vernon Wesley Taplin Jr., age 56, of Eagan, MN formerly Chicago, IL. On Friday April, 3rd, 2020 God called Vern on his final journey to join father Vernon Wesley Taplin Sr. in His Kingdom of Heaven. Still here to celebrate him with great joy are loving mother Jeanette Taplin; beloved daughter Alexis Taplin; devoted partner Ann Ibarra; adoring sisters Cheryl Stallworth (David), Theresa Taplin and Paula Taplin-Willis (Priest); nieces Taylor and Halle; nephews Edward and Stanley, as well as many, many extended family members, friends, coworkers, and his church community. Vern enjoyed so many interests. An Illinois state high school track champion and North Dakota State University record holder, he had a passion for speed be it in a drag race or just flying around the lakes on his motorcycle. He was full of life and full of love. He was truly the coolest guy you could ever know. Vern was also instrumental in revolutionizing warehousing and distribution for Twin Cities food banks and homeless shelters during his time directing operations at Second Harvest. Memorial celebrations and inurnment services will be held and announced at a later time.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2020