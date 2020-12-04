1/
Vernon Frederick Gehrke
1923 - 2020
Gehrke, Vernon Frederick

Vernon Frederick Gehrke, 96, passed away on December 2 at the Dupage Care Center. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Dorothy. Vern is survived by his children Tom (Darlene) and Linda (Jack) Ubinger, grandchildren Tom Jr (Ellyn), Todd (Erin), Megan (Gavin) Shelton, and Tim (Stefanie) Ubinger. Loving great-grandfather to Palmer, Grace, Hadley, Lucy, Ava, Fallon and Kate (plus 1 on the way). Cherished brother of Al (Sydney) and Audrey (Doug) Harper and the late Harold (Dorothy), Lois (Jim) Harbacek, Wayne (Esther), and Shirley (Stan) Bryant. Proud uncle, great uncle and great great uncle to many. Vern served in the Army in WWII and then settled in Hillside where he and Dorothy lived for 55 years. After retiring, long summers were spent in Minocqua where all were welcome. Vern and Dorothy were the centerpieces of both of their extended families and would host everyone for Christmas year after year, including many close friends. All to meet at the Office of Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Rd., Hillside on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Dupage Care Center Foundation, www.dpccfoundation.org appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
December 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
