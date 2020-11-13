1/
Verneal Banks
1948 - 2020
Banks , Verneal

Verneal Banks was born on February 4, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois at Cook County Hospital Hospital. She passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Cook County. She attended Walter Scott Elementary School and graduated from Hyde Park High School. She attended Chicago State University and received a bachelor and master degrees in Business Administration. She worked briefly at Hines Veterans Hospital and then went on to work for the State of Illinois as a Patient Advocate at the University of Illinois Fantus Clinic (Cook County Hospital) for more than 35 years. For over 50 years, she was a faithful member of Progressive Community Church (Chicago) where she served as Sunday School teacher and Superintendent. She leaves to celebrate her life, Anita M. Ward, (sister/friend), Hilary C. Ward and Kimberley R. Buchanan (nieces/goddaughters). The cremation will be private and at a later time, following CDC guidelines, the family will have a celebration of life memorial service.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 13, 2020.
November 13, 2020
Verneal (Cookie) Banks was always a ray of sunshine in a stressful medical clinic environment, and remained so after her retirement, witnessed by me over the course of decades. Her concern was always for your health and well being ahead of her own. Cookie embodied so much of what the world needs today.
Carolyn Brecklin
Coworker
November 13, 2020
I give Anita and Family my sincere Condolences of the lost of your Love One.
Diana Backstrom
Family
November 12, 2020
Verneal you will always be remembered for jovial, light-hearted spirit. Rest in eternal peace.
Kimberly Ellis
Acquaintance
