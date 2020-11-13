Banks , Verneal
Verneal Banks was born on February 4, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois at Cook County Hospital Hospital. She passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Cook County. She attended Walter Scott Elementary School and graduated from Hyde Park High School. She attended Chicago State University and received a bachelor and master degrees in Business Administration. She worked briefly at Hines Veterans Hospital and then went on to work for the State of Illinois as a Patient Advocate at the University of Illinois Fantus Clinic (Cook County Hospital) for more than 35 years. For over 50 years, she was a faithful member of Progressive Community Church (Chicago) where she served as Sunday School teacher and Superintendent. She leaves to celebrate her life, Anita M. Ward, (sister/friend), Hilary C. Ward and Kimberley R. Buchanan (nieces/goddaughters). The cremation will be private and at a later time, following CDC guidelines, the family will have a celebration of life memorial service.
