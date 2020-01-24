|
Cassata, Vera Y. Age 87, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, in Bradley, Illinois. Vera was born on January 3, 1932 in Chicago, IL, to parents, Dorothea (Zierfuss) and Edgar Heffley. She worked her whole life for the city of Chicago. Vera was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Cassata. She was the eldest of five siblings, Frances Horejsi (Bob), Richard "Dick" Heffley (Stella), and Dorothy Cooley (Tom), Kenneth "Unky" Heffley. Vera was the mother of the late John (late Sharon) Cassata and Yvonne "Bonnie" Smith (Brian). Proud grandmother of the late Joseph Cassata, Sherry Lavelle, Debbie Cassata, Tim Smith and Chris Smith. Vera was a cherished great-grandmother of Ashley Clark, Korrie Cassata, Tieran Lavelle and Riley Lavelle. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews who adored her. A celebration of life for Vera and her brother, Kenneth "Unky" Heffley will be held Spring of 2020 in Chicago.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 24, 2020