Coleman, Venetta
Beloved mother, sister, and friend,
Venetta Joyce Coleman was born April 18, 1957 in Chicago, IL. Her love and light brought forth 6 beautiful children and two grandchildren. A true good samaritan and beautiful spirit, Venetta brightened the space of anyone with whom she came in contact. In her quiet strength, she fought cancer for 14 years and transitioned this life on June 30, 2020. Venetta is survived by her children Aurora, Rachel, Sara, Aaron, and Imani; grandchildren Zachariah and Zoey; twin sister, Vinetta Ford. With all our love. May she rest in peace.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com