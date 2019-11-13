Home

C.B. Taylor Funeral Home
63 East 79th Street
Chicago, IL 60619
(773) 488-7300
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C.B. Taylor Funeral Home
63 East 79th Street
Chicago, IL 60619
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Beautiful Zion Baptist Church
1406 W. 64th St.
Chicago, IL
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
C.B. Taylor Funeral Home
63 East 79th Street
Chicago, IL 60619
Vanessa Brown Obituary
Brown, Vanessa Transitioned on October 30, 2019. Vanessa was a phenomenal woman, mother, sister, niece, aunt, friend, and colleague. She was an educator, paralegal, banker and an entrepreneur, with two small businesses in tax preparation and tutoring. She obtained a BA from Roosevelt University, MA in Education from Concordia University and a paralegal certificate from American Institute of Paralegal Studies. Her big heart and huge spirit will be missed by all, especially her daughter, Rayna N. Brown. A visitation will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Taylor Funeral Home, 63 E. 79th St., Chicago, IL 60619. Pre-past, Wake and Funeral at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church, 1406 W. 64th St., Chicago, IL 60621. Burial on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Leaving Taylor Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. for Mt. Glenwood Memory Gardens South, 18301 E. Glenwood Thornton Rd, Glenwood, IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 13, 2019
