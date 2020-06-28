Valerie has received her wings, to god be the glory!
Brock, Valerie E. Valerie E. Brock, 67, of Skokie, Illinois made her transition on Sunday, June 21, 2020, and was the beloved daughter and only child of the late John Jones and Vadie Henderson-Jones. Valerie leaves one daughter, Vadie Brock-Reese (Elijah); two beautiful grandchildren, Emmanuel and Vade Reese; and one God-Daughter, Josie Counter-C. Arrangements for a memorial are pending and her final resting place will be at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Valerie was a proud veteran of the U.S. Airforce. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 28, 2020.