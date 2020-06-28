Valerie E. Brock
1952 - 2020
Brock, Valerie E. Valerie E. Brock, 67, of Skokie, Illinois made her transition on Sunday, June 21, 2020, and was the beloved daughter and only child of the late John Jones and Vadie Henderson-Jones. Valerie leaves one daughter, Vadie Brock-Reese (Elijah); two beautiful grandchildren, Emmanuel and Vade Reese; and one God-Daughter, Josie Counter-C. Arrangements for a memorial are pending and her final resting place will be at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Valerie was a proud veteran of the U.S. Airforce. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
1 entry
June 28, 2020
Valerie has received her wings, to god be the glory!
Darryl Ellis
Friend
