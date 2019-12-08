|
|
Cain, Valerie A. (nee Krupowicz); beloved wife of the late Edward; dearest mother of Catherine Byrne; loving grandmother of Edward John and Sean Michael Byrne; dear sister of the late Jerome (Geraldine) Krupowicz; devoted aunt and cherished great-aunt of many. Visitation Tuesday 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers 10:30 a.m. at Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Road ( 1/2 Block East of Austin) to St. Robert Bellarmine Church. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 8, 2019