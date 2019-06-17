|
Pikat, Valentin "Rein" Beloved husband of Hilja (nee Palm); dear father of Eero (Kristin); loving grandfather of Aliise, Helis, and Ipsie; son of the late Aleksander and Amanda Pikat; fond brother of the late Liidia, the late Viktor, and the late Olaf. Visitation Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642. Service at 3:00 p.m. Interment in Tartu, Estonia. For further information, 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 17, 2019