Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valentin Pikat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valentin Pikat

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Valentin Pikat Obituary
Pikat, Valentin "Rein" Beloved husband of Hilja (nee Palm); dear father of Eero (Kristin); loving grandfather of Aliise, Helis, and Ipsie; son of the late Aleksander and Amanda Pikat; fond brother of the late Liidia, the late Viktor, and the late Olaf. Visitation Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642. Service at 3:00 p.m. Interment in Tartu, Estonia. For further information, 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now