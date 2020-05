Szatan, Urszula Beloved wife of the late Waclaw; loving mother of Jerry (Katherine Abbott) and Christopher (late Kathleen) Szatan; devoted grandmother of Andrew (Stephanie Velasquez) Szatan and Tracy Szatan; cherished great-grandmother of Jude; fond aunt and friend of many. A memorial visitation and service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to monitor for further updates. Arrangements handled by Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, Chicago. Info, 773-774-0366 or: colonialfuneral.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com