Szatan, Urszula
Beloved wife of the late Waclaw; loving mother of Jerry (Katherine Abbott) and Christopher (late Kathleen) Szatan; devoted grandmother of Andrew (Stephanie Velasquez) Szatan and Tracy Szatan; cherished great-grandmother of Jude; fond aunt and friend of many.
A memorial visitation and service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to monitor for further updates. Arrangements handled by Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, Chicago. Info, 773-774-0366 or:
colonialfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.