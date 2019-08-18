|
|
Levy, Ursula Ursula Levy, age 84. Beloved partner of the late Dominick Youngman. Loving mother of Gerard Moeller and Karen Moeller. Dear sister of George (Katie) Mueller. Holocaust Survivor. Cryptside service Tuesday, August 20, 11AM at Rosehill Cemetery, 5800 N. Ravenswood, Chicago, IL 60660 with a memorial service to follow at the Selfhelp Home, 908 West Argyle St., Chicago, IL 60640. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Dr., Skokie, IL 60077, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 18, 2019