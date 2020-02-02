Home

Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3847 Prairie Avenue
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-0214
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3847 Prairie Avenue
Brookfield, IL 60513
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:30 AM
Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3847 Prairie Avenue
Brookfield, IL 60513
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3847 Prairie Avenue
Brookfield, IL 60513
Ursula Kielch

Ursula Kielch Obituary
Kielch, Ursula (nee Gras), age 70 of Brookfield. Beloved wife of Thaddeus H. Jr.; loving mother of Thad (Colleen), Jacqueline, Christopher (Alina), Sherry (Robert) Skalski; cherished LALA of Amanda, Anna and Kristina; dear sister of Michaeline (Karl) Blovet and Joann (Robert) Gras-Partyka; fond aunt of Andrea, Darryl and great-aunt of Ava, Victoria and Leah. Funeral Wednesday, February 5th, 9:30 a.m. Prayers at Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home, 3847 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield to St. Barbara Church. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Visitation Tuesday, 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.JohnsonNosek.com. Info: 708-485-0214
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 2, 2020
