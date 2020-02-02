|
|
Kielch, Ursula (nee Gras), age 70 of Brookfield. Beloved wife of Thaddeus H. Jr.; loving mother of Thad (Colleen), Jacqueline, Christopher (Alina), Sherry (Robert) Skalski; cherished LALA of Amanda, Anna and Kristina; dear sister of Michaeline (Karl) Blovet and Joann (Robert) Gras-Partyka; fond aunt of Andrea, Darryl and great-aunt of Ava, Victoria and Leah. Funeral Wednesday, February 5th, 9:30 a.m. Prayers at Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home, 3847 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield to St. Barbara Church. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Visitation Tuesday, 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.JohnsonNosek.com. Info: 708-485-0214
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 2, 2020