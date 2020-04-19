Cavallo, Tony "Legendary Rush Street Maître D" February 21, 1955 March 26, 2020 Anthony (Tony) Cavallo was born in Brooklyn, NY, February 21, 1955 to Frances Ruvolo and Gerard Cavallo. Tony knew the love of a big Italian family, and he cherished this throughout his life. Trips to Coney Island, houses full of family, and Sunday dinners were joyful memories Tony would recall often. Tony loved his family. Tony's friendships remained throughout his life. These were bonds that he held dear. As an only child, Tony's friends became family (Ralph, Peter and Bobby).Tony would treasure these relationships throughout his life. As a teenager in the late 60's, and early 70's in Staten Island, NY, Tony found a new passion in music. Whether it was going to see a show, or eventually performing himself, Tony was consumed with music. He learned to play the guitar, and performed in NY, and later on in Florida. Tony was a talented singer, songwriter, and guitar player. In 1975, Tony moved to Florida to attend college at Pensacola Junior College. There he developed lifelong friendships (Gus and Randy), and found new passions Golfing, Fishing, and the world of Fine Dining. After college, Tony began his career in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Over the next 25 years, Tony held positions as Director of Restaurants for The Lincoln Hotel in Tampa, Banquet Manager at the Sandestin Hotel, Director of Restaurants for Wyndham Harbor Island, and La Coquina Maître D at Hyatt Regence Grand Cypress. It was in Florida that Tony achieved true success in his career, and became a student of the "Art of Service." He loved his work, and he found peace with the world. While working for Wyndham in Florida, He was offered the opportunity to relocate, and open a Wyndham Hotel in downtown Chicago. Tony was excited for the opportunity, but when he left Florida, he left a piece of himself that he always wanted to return to. Tony missed salt water fishing, the ocean air, the friendships he enjoyed, and the Florida life he had come to love. But Chicago called, and Tony answered! Like anything Tony did, Tony did big! After opening the Wyndham, Tony was offered numerous opportunities. First to Joe's Stone Crab, then on to Rush Street, where he made his mark as Manager of Carmine's, and General Manager of Jilly's Piano Bar. For 9 years, Rush Street was Tony's new stage! The years Tony spent in Chicago were some of the best times of his life. Tony was privileged to have worked with this some of the best restaurateurs in the world, and to have found a brother (Billy). Chicago loved Tony, and he loved Chicago. In 2006, after living in Chicago for 10 years, Tony met his soon to be wife. They married, and moved to Nashville, to start a new chapter. Husband, Uncle, homeowner, landowner, pet owner Tony embraced it all. For 13 years, Tony enjoyed a new type of peace. The love of his new family, the pride that comes with new accomplishments, and being a loving husband. Throughout his life and travels, Tony always referred to Florida as "Home." In mid-March, Tony returned "home" on a trip to West Palm Beach. He felt the sun on his face, he fished Sebastian's Inlet, and he relived happy times. Tony passed away on March 26, 2020, doing what he loved, where he loved. The love and passion Tony shared with his family and friends will forever be a part of us who were fortunate to love him. For all that we have loved deeply, becomes a part of us.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 19, 2020.