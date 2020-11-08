Scott-Fields, Toni
Toni Scott-Fields, Army and Air Force Veteran, age 72. Beloved wife of the late John T. Fields Sr.; loving mother of Angela Fields, the late John Fields Jr., and the late Michael Fields; cherished grandmother of Ashley, Christopher, Stephanie, Zachary, and the late Joshua; great-grandmother of Arain, Mia, Mason, Cody, Amaryllis, Lukasz, Leilani, Zoey, and Nicholas; also brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Pius X Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday 1 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. (773) 767-4730 or www.richardmodellchicago.com
