Payne, Tom Age 73, of Glenview. Beloved husband of Jane A. Payne; loving father of Tim (Amy) Payne and Jenny (Jesus) Gallego; dear grandfather of Jillian, Robert, and Trevor Payne; brother of the late Patricia Mathis. Tom worked for W.W. Grainger for over 30 years. Memorial Service Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Glenview Community Church, 1000 Elm St., Glenview, IL 60025. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. Info: (847) 675-1990 or donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 19, 2019