Reidy, Timothy M. Age 56, of Monee, Illinois, passed away on August 23, 2019. Loving husband to Min Wu "Linda"; dear brother to Thomas (Karyn) Reidy, Loreen (Steven) Bush and Kellie (John) DeWit; beautiful son to Pauline (nee LeGrand) and the late John P. Reidy (2017); cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Timothy was the District Manager for Prairie Concrete and Material. Visitation Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until time of service 5:00 p.m. at Monee Funeral Home, 5450 Wilson St. (at Governors Hwy.), Monee, IL 60449. Info: (708) 534-0016. Moneefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 25, 2019