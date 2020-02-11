|
|
Murtaugh, Timothy E. Age 67, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Beloved son of the late Terrance and the late Maureen Murtaugh; loving brother of Marian (Tom) Grzeslo and Anne (Joe) Bohne; dear uncle of Kevin and Clare Bohne; fond nephew of Delores Little and Ruth Sportiello; dear cousin and friend to many. Visitation Thursday, February 13, 2020, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL. Funeral Friday, February 14, 2020, prayers 8:45 a.m. from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home to St. Albert the Great Church, 8000 Linder Ave., Burbank, IL. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to PAWS at www.pawschicago.org or call 773-475-4242. For more information, 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 11, 2020