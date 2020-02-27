|
Mulheron, Timothy K. 71, February 19, 2020, lifetime resident of Canaryville neighborhood. Beloved husband of Emily Bowen Mulheron for 46 years; loving father of Steve (Michelle) Mulheron, Timothy (Melanie) Mulheron, Erin (Daniel) Sheehan and the late Daniel A. Mulheron; cherished grandfather of Steven, Matthew (Julianne Mangan, fiancée), Toni (Ron Janowski, fiancé'), Brooke, Jack, C.J., Emma and Allison; devoted son, preceded in death by his parents, Felix "Bud" and Dorothy Mulheron; dearest brother of John "Bud" (Cookie) Mulheron and the late Dennis J. Mulheron; dear brother-in-law of John (Sue) Bowen; fond uncle of Sean (Angie), Michael, Bridget and Kevin (Ashley) Mulheron, Julia Bowen and Sara Soich; dear friend of many. Decorated Army veteran, Timothy served during the Vietnam War from Dec. 1967 to Dec. 1968 in the Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 18th Infantry, First Infantry Division "Big Red One". Member of the Canaryville Veteran's Association. Retired engineer after 33 years with Chicago Public Schools and a diehard Chicago Cubs fan. Memorial visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago. Friends and family will meet Friday, February 28, 2020, directly at St. Gabriel Church, 600 W. 45th St., Chicago for a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or . Please visit TIMOTHY K. MULHERON BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. Arrangements by McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, Chicago. For information, (773) 268-0703.
