Harper, Timothy A. Age 63, born in Chicago, IL, passed away on August 10, 2019. Tim is survived by two children, Richard Harper and Valerie Griffin. Tim was a proud USWA labor leader for nearly 40 years and was an amazing friend and father. He was able to pass away in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. Tim will be dearly missed and is forever in our hearts. We love you Dad. Memorial Service on August 31, 2019, at Crowne Plaza on 300 S. Frontage Rd., Burr Ridge, IL 60527 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 22, 2019