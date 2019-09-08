|
|
Goc, Timothy M. Age 74, Army Veteran of Vietnam War, retired C.P.D. patrolman. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Hemak) for 46 years; loving father of Jeffrey C.F.D. (Maggie) Goc and Andrea (Scott Sr.) McCarthy; proud grandpa of Kaylin, Abigail, Jenna, Scotty Jr., Mason and Emmett; fond brother of Dennis Ret. C.P.D. (Tina) Goc and Cynthia (Warren) Ferst; cherished uncle of Jeanine Solinski and many more nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 W. Archer Ave. (corner of Natoma). Family and friends to meet Thursday at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 4400 W. 83rd St., Chicago for Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. (773) 586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 8, 2019