Flahive, Timothy Michael Age 92, of Jefferson, NC, passed away Saturday night, July 13, 2019, at Westwood Hills Nursing & Rehab Center in Wilkesboro, NC. Mr. Flahive was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 9, 1926 to the late John J. and Nellie Ellen Cahill Flahive. He served in the United States Navy, with Admiral Byrd, on the expedition of Operation Highjump to the South Pole. He retired after working 35 years from Judge & Dolph Trucking Company. He was a longtime member of Teamsters Local 705. He was also preceded in death by six brothers, John E., James, Daniel, Joseph, Jeremiah and Tim; four sisters, Margaret, Mary, Irene and Cecilia. Mr. Flahive is survived by his wife, of 31 years of marriage, Darlene Stevenson Flahive; two sons, Daniel Flahive, of Adams, Wisconsin and Michael Flahive and companion, Marsha, of Oklahoma; a daughter, Barbara Pierce and husband, Patrick, of Illinois; two step-daughters, Cathy Everhart and husband, Michael, of West Jefferson and Kelly Schlanger and husband, Brian, of Elmwood Park, Illinois; a step-son, Thomas Busleta and wife, Patrice, of Elmwood Park, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Stephen Pierce and wife, Heather, Michael Pierce, Christopher Pierce and wife, Becky, Brian Pierce and wife, Ashley, Maryann Pierce Racz and husband, Mark, Wendy Flahive and Dawn Flahive; fourteen great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren, Christina Busleta, Daniel Busleta, Lucas Everhart and wife, Shelby, Lindsey Williams and husband, Josh, Laci Hardin and husband, Brandon, Colleen Schlanger, Noelle Thezan and husband, Ryan and Morgan Schlanger; nine step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive. Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon, at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Interment with Navy honors will follow at Irving Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, plant a tree in Timothy's memory. For info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 17, 2019