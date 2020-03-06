|
Ryan Jr., Timothy F. Beloved husband of the late Nancy E. (nee Kaczka); beloved son of the late Timothy F. Sr. and Constance Ryan; dear brother of the late Donald (the late Alice), and the late Robert (the late Kathy) Ryan; fond uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired from Teamsters Local #700 and the City of Chicago Department of Transportation. Burial Services on Saturday, March 21, 10:30 a.m. at St. Casimir Cemetery 4401 W. 111th St. Chicago
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 6, 2020