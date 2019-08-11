|
Hurley, Tim Age 75, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at his residence in Romeoville. Tim was a US Army Veteran and a member of the Romeoville American Legion Post 52. He is survived by his loving children, Tim (Jeanice) Hurley, Kim (Larry) Polselli, Shawn (Renee) Hurley and Shannon (Jason) Blizniak; sisters, Maribeth (Papa Joe) McCaw and Noralee (Ray) Goossens; grandchildren, Casey, Lauren, Emma, Anthony, Isabella, Leah, Tyler, Jordan, Sydney, Mackenzie, Noah and Kameron also numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Hurley; also his parents, Tom and Emily Hurley. Visitation Monday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Funeral Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Romeoville for a 10:00 a.m. Catholic Mass. Interment to follow Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville. (andersonmorialhomes.com) (815) 557-5250.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 11, 2019