|
|
Neerose, Tillie (nee Navarro) Loving mother of Charles (the late Cecilia) Tappin, Linda (Juan) Martinez, Annamarie Ortega, Elaine (John) Samansky, and the late Grace (Robert) Hubert and the late Edward Neerose; proud grandmother of 13; and great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of many; cherished sister of Lupe (Frank) Torres, Teresa Galvan, and the late Joseph Navarro, the late Jack Navarro, the late Mauro Navarro, the late Anthony Navarro, the late John Navarro, the late Mary Pacheco, and the late Rose Navarro; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Longtime companion of Fred William Davis. Visitation Monday, June 17, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 West Archer Ave. (55th Street, just west of Harlem). A Service in Celebration of Tillie's life will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Tillie's family on her personal tribute website at foranfuneralhome.com. For information, call (708) 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 16, 2019