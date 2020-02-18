Home

Williams, Thomas K. Beloved husband and best friend of Diane Williams (nee LaFaire) for almost 56 years; Loving father of Kelly (Paul Merlo) Williams and Colleen (Scott) Hanlon; Proud PaPa of Cassidy (fiancé Josh Pruitt), Dylan U.S.N., Colin Mike Staunton; Max, Brody and Cayden Daine Hanlon; Dear brother of Richard (Carolyn), the late Kathy (late Tony) Regaldo, Kim (John) Shibovich and Danny (Tina); Special brother-in-law of Denis LaFaire and Mike, Jim, Ron and Tom; Fond uncle and friend and mentor to many; Great-uncle of Harlow. Visitation Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. from the Maher Funeral Home, 17101 S. 71st Ave., Tinley Park to St. Damian Church, 5250 W. 155th St., Oak Forest, IL for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Sertoma, JDRF in memory of Jordan Cavanaugh or OSF/LCM Hospice. Info www.maherfuneralservice.com or 708-781-9212
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 18, 2020
