Toton, Thomas D. Born November 4, 1932. Passed April 13, 2020. Loving husband, devoted father of three children, grandfather of five, loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Thomas was a proud Navy veteran of the Korean War. Tom loved playing cards, especially poker. He was an avid reader, especially the newspaper. He loved cowboy movies and boxing. He was employed at Zenith Electronics as a product engineer for 32 years. He was funny, loved animals, and was an adoring Papa. Wife, Mary Ann Toton (Sourile) - married 60 years; Son, Thomas Toton, wife Stacy, sons Daniel (Sarah), Bryan and Jeff; Son, Michael Toton; Daughter, Michelle Janicke (Toton), husband Michael, daughters Olivia and Madison. Thomas' parents were Stanley and Stella Toton; Passed brother, Stanley; Brother, Robert Toton; Sister, Eileen Talaber (Toton); Brother, Roger Toton.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 17, 2020.